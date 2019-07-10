EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Next target on the upside emerges at the 55-day SMA at 122.60

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The cross is extending the rangebound trading in the upper end of the range above the 122.00 mark and now faces the next up barrier at the 55-day SMA at 122.60.
  • Further north emerges July peaks at 123.35 ahead of late May highs in the 123.70 region.
  • In case sellers regain the upper hand, extra losses could see another test of 120.95 (June 21 low) ahead of 120.78 (May lows). A breach of this area should put 2019 lows in the sub-119.00 region back on the radar.
  • Furthermore, the bearish view on the cross remains intact below the short-term resistance line, today at 122.91

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.17
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 122.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.97
Daily SMA50 122.97
Daily SMA100 124.25
Daily SMA200 126
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.14
Previous Daily Low 121.72
Previous Weekly High 123.36
Previous Weekly Low 121.3
Previous Monthly High 123.18
Previous Monthly Low 120.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.62

 

 

