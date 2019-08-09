EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Negative view unchanged below 120.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY remains under pressure and navigating the area below the 119.00 handle so far on Friday, extending the leg lower after weekly tops just ahead of 120.00 the figure (Tuesday).
  • While below the immediate resistance line, today ay 120.59, the offered bias is seen intact. This hurdle is also reinforced by the proximity of the 21-day SMA at 120.26 and weekly top at 119.87.
  • Further downside is expected to initially test YTD lows in the 117.70/65 band (August 5) ahead of April 2017 lows around 114.80.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.51
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 118.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.37
Daily SMA50 121.33
Daily SMA100 122.8
Daily SMA200 124.63
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.17
Previous Daily Low 118.48
Previous Weekly High 121.38
Previous Weekly Low 118.26
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

