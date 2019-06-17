EUR/JPY technical analysis: Multi-day descending channel limits recovery towards 200-HMA

- Break of immediate channel resistances opens the gate to the fresh upside towards 200-HMA.
- Pullbacks can highlight 61.8% Fibo. for sellers.
Despite bouncing off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside, the EUR/JPY pair struggles with the short-term descending trend-channel resistance while trading near 121.85 during early Monday.
As a result, pair’s pullback to 121.70 mark comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and then to the latest low near 121.59 can’t be denied. However, support-line of the channel at 121.41 could question further declines.
In a case where prices slip under 121.41, 121.25 and present month bottom around 120.78 could flash on bears’ radar.
Meanwhile, pair’s sustained a break of channel resistance figure of 121.91 can trigger its fresh upside to 122.10 ahead of aiming the 200-hour moving average (200-HMA) level of 122.30.
Should there be further upside past-122.30, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 122.61 and latest top near 123.18 could become bulls’ favorites.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.83
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|121.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|122.27
|Daily SMA50
|123.7
|Daily SMA100
|124.54
|Daily SMA200
|126.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.3
|Previous Daily Low
|121.58
|Previous Weekly High
|123.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.58
|Previous Monthly High
|125.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.83
