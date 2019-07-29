EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Initial hurdle emerges in the 121.40 region, recent tops and 21-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY keeps correcting lower after last week’s bullish attempt to the 121.40 region, coincident with the 21-day SMA.
  • The continuation of the down move carries the potential to re-visit monthly lows in the vicinity of the key 120.00 handle.
  • As long as the short-term resistance line at 122.03 caps the upside, the negative bias on the cross is expected to prevail. This area of resistance is also reinforced by the 55-day SMA at 121.91.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.83
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 120.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.43
Daily SMA50 121.87
Daily SMA100 123.39
Daily SMA200 125.02
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.2
Previous Daily Low 120.79
Previous Weekly High 121.38
Previous Weekly Low 120.04
Previous Monthly High 123.18
Previous Monthly Low 120.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD tumbles to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, the lowest since March 2017. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Foreign Secretary Raab said the EU mus move, causing additional fears.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off

USD/JPY: 108.30/25 is the level to beat for sellers amid risk-off

Following its recent decline on the back of overbought RSI levels, the USD/JPY pair trades near 108.50 so far this Monday. The spot remains pressured amid weaker Asian equities and Treasury yields ahead of trade talks and the FOMC.

USD/JPY News

Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash

Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash

Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of  $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%. 

Gold News

The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead

The FOMC and US Jobs Headline the Week Ahead

There is little doubt that the Fed will ease monetary policy at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on July 31. We never thought the chances of a 50 bp move were anything but negligible.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  