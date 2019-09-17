EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Initial hurdle emerges at the 55-day SMA near 119.40

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY met some decent weekly contention near the 10-day SMA at 118.64 and is now looking to extend the recovery beyond 119.00 the figure.
  • Immediately to the upside aligns the 55-day SMA near 119.40. A move further north of this area should put the psychological 120.00 handle back on the radar.
  • Further up lines up the 100-day SMA at 120.78 ahead of late July peaks in the 121.40 area.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.13
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 118.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.95
Daily SMA50 119.2
Daily SMA100 120.86
Daily SMA200 123.18
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.52
Previous Daily Low 118.68
Previous Weekly High 120.01
Previous Weekly Low 117.54
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.25

 

 

