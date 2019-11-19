EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: immediate target remains at the 21-day SMA in the mid-120.00s

  • The recovery in EUR/JPY remains well and sound at the beginning of the week sustained by the renewed selling pressure in the Japanese yen.
  • Immediately above emerges the next hurdle at October tops in the 121.50 region. A breakout of this area is needed to attempt a move to the key 200-day SMA, today at 121.81.
  • On the flip side, the resumption of the bearish mood should meet a cluster of support levels in the 119.46/24 band, where converge the 100-day SMA, last week’s low and the 55-day SMA.

Today last price 120.45
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 120.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.54
Daily SMA50 119.51
Daily SMA100 119.48
Daily SMA200 121.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.7
Previous Daily Low 120.09
Previous Weekly High 120.65
Previous Weekly Low 119.24
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.25

 

 

