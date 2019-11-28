EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Immediate target now emerges at 121.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has resumed the upside on Thursday.
  • Focus has now shifted to the mid-121.00s.

EUR/JPY has surpassed the initial barrier at the 120.30 – coincident with the 21-day SMA – and keeps pushing higher.

If the buying pressure gathers traction, the next relevant resistance emerges at October peaks in the mid-121.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 121.63.

In case sellers return to the market, the 119.63/24 band should come back to the fore, where coincide the 55-day and 100-day SMAs along with monthly lows.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.54
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 120.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.29
Daily SMA50 119.63
Daily SMA100 119.37
Daily SMA200 121.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.62
Previous Daily Low 120.06
Previous Weekly High 120.7
Previous Weekly Low 119.66
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade concerns, ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade concerns, ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. Preliminary German inflation figures are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains after YouGov projects Conservative landslide victory

GBP/USD consolidates gains after YouGov projects Conservative landslide victory

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950, consolidating. YouGov's broad MRP poll showed PM Johnson's Conservatives winning by a wide margin. US traders are off today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s

Japanese data disappointed, keeping yen’s gains in check despite mounting risk-aversion. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, angering Beijing. USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, but lack of volumes likely to keep it ranging.

USD/JPY News

Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through

Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session downfall, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures