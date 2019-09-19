EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Further upside faces strong hurdle at the 5-month resistance line at 119.57

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is flirting with the 5-month resistance line in the 119.60 region, coming under renewed downside pressure via a stronger JPY.
  • A clear breakout of this resistance area along with the psychological 120.00 handle should put the 100-day SMA at 120.69 back on the radar.
  • Further up lines up emerge late July peaks in the 121.40 area.

EUR/JPY daily chart 

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.41
Today Daily Change 71
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 119.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.12
Daily SMA50 119.11
Daily SMA100 120.75
Daily SMA200 123.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.83
Previous Daily Low 119.27
Previous Weekly High 120.01
Previous Weekly Low 117.54
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers post-Fed losses, awaits data

EUR/USD recovers post-Fed losses, awaits data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, up from the lows it fell to on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates but signaled no new moves are imminent. Markets are digesting the decision and eyeing several US figures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.25 after mixed retail sales, ahead of the BOE

GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.25 after mixed retail sales, ahead of the BOE

GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, consolidating its losses after the US Fed cut rates as expected and indicated a pause. UK retail sales missed expectations but saw upward revisions. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves. 

USD/JPY News

Gold recovers farther from post-FOMC swing lows, inches back closer to $1500 mark

Gold recovers farther from post-FOMC swing lows, inches back closer to $1500 mark

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at session tops, back closer to the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend

The price drop in Bitcoin is intended to gain space to attack resistance levels. Ethereum continues to outperform  Bitcoin and ensures upward continuity. XRP is being sold to capitalize profits above 20%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures