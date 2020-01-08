EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Further downside could test the 119.70 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY remains on the defensive in sub-121.00 levels.
  • The recent breakdown of the 200-day SMA (121.03) allows extra weakness.

EUR/JPY is down for the second session in a row on Wednesday following the renewed and moderate selling bias surrounding the European currency.

If the downside pressure gains further steam, the cross could likely breach the so far 2020 lows in the low-120.00s and attempt a move to the 100-day SMA in the 119.70 region in the near term.

Further south emerges November’s low at 119.24. This level could come to the fore in case the cross clears the 120.00 support on a sustainable note.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.76
Today Daily Change 86
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 120.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.56
Daily SMA50 120.86
Daily SMA100 119.78
Daily SMA200 121.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.45
Previous Daily Low 120.78
Previous Weekly High 122.49
Previous Weekly Low 120.16
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

