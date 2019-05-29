EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Extra losses point to a test of February 2017 lows in the 119.50 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has finally broken below the critical support at 122.00 the figure on the back of EUR weakness and a persistent demand for the safe haven JPY.
  • Further downside is now expected, with the immediate target emerging in the mid-119.00s, or February 2017 lows.
  • There is no change in the broader bearish outlook on the cross as long as the multi-month resistance line at 125.55 keeps limiting the upside.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.83
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 122.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.19
Daily SMA50 124.45
Daily SMA100 124.86
Daily SMA200 126.85
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.71
Previous Daily Low 121.99
Previous Weekly High 123.75
Previous Weekly Low 122.14
Previous Monthly High 126.86
Previous Monthly Low 124.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

