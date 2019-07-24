EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Extra losses could extend to YTD lows in sub-119.00 area

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has resumed the downside and is now trading in fresh multi-month lows in the 120.40 region.
  • The cross broke below the key contention area at 120.80 and in doing so has opened the door for the continuation of the down move.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges 2019 lows in the sub-119.00 zone recorded in early January.
  • Below the 55-day SMA just above the 122.00 handle the negative outlook is expected to persist.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.41
Today Daily Change 50
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 120.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.69
Daily SMA50 121.99
Daily SMA100 123.52
Daily SMA200 125.15
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.1
Previous Daily Low 120.48
Previous Weekly High 121.86
Previous Weekly Low 120.78
Previous Monthly High 123.18
Previous Monthly Low 120.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

