EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Euro sidelined against yen, trades near 120.15 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • This week, EUR/JPY is trading sideways near the 120.00 handle
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 119.80 level.
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market is currently in correction mode after the October bull run as the spot stays limited below the 121.00 handle.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
On the four-hour chart, the market is trading below the 120.46/64 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs. A break below 119.80 can lead to the 119.42 support level, according to Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is ranging this week with the price currently hovering near the 121.15 support level and below the main SMAs. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.12
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 120.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.48
Daily SMA50 119.57
Daily SMA100 119.46
Daily SMA200 121.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.42
Previous Daily Low 119.84
Previous Weekly High 120.65
Previous Weekly Low 119.24
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.05

 

 

