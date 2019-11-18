EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Euro erases daily gains against yen, trades near 120.30 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is correcting the October bull run. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 120.15 level.
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market is currently correcting down after the October bull run as the price remains capped below the 121.00 handle.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
On the four-hour chart, the market challenged the 120.64 resistance and the 100 SMA. If on Tuesday, the market is able to overcome the 120.64 level then a run towards the 121.11 resistance can be on the cards. 
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
The spot reversed almost the entirety of the daily gains while the market trades below the 50 SMA. A break below 120.15 can lead to 119.80 on the way down, according to Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.3
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 120.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.58
Daily SMA50 119.48
Daily SMA100 119.5
Daily SMA200 121.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.34
Previous Daily Low 119.44
Previous Weekly High 120.65
Previous Weekly Low 119.24
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

