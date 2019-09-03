EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Downside picks up pace and now eyes 116.00 near term

  • EUR/JPY is navigating the area of 2019 lows in the 116.20 region, levels last visited in April 2017, always on the back of the unabated selling bias in the European currency.
  • The continuation of the leg lower is thus expected and a test of the 116.00 support looks imminent. Further south, there are no significant levels until April 2017 low at 114.85.
  • Occasional bullish attempts should meet interim hurdle at the 10-day SMA at 117.32 ahead of the 21-day SMA at 117.88.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 116.2
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 116.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.98
Daily SMA50 119.93
Daily SMA100 121.57
Daily SMA200 123.7
Levels
Previous Daily High 116.82
Previous Daily Low 116.34
Previous Weekly High 118.2
Previous Weekly Low 116.57
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 116.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 116.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 115.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 116.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 117.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 117.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

