EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Downside in the cross could extend to the 120.80 region in the near term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has come under further downside pressure in tandem with the increasing selling bias surrounding the European currency as of late.
  • The continuation of the selling impetus could expose a visit to recent lows in the 120.80/75 band ahead of 2019 lows in sub-119.00 levels (‘flash crash’ in early January).
  • On the broader outlook, the bearish bias on the cross remains intact below the multi-month resistance line, today at 124.88.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.26
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 121.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 122.12
Daily SMA50 123.55
Daily SMA100 124.47
Daily SMA200 126.31
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.88
Previous Daily Low 121.06
Previous Weekly High 123.18
Previous Weekly Low 121.58
Previous Monthly High 125.24
Previous Monthly Low 120.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations

GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 after UK inflation has met expectations. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slides back closer to 108.00 mark, focus remains on FOMC

USD/JPY slides back closer to 108.00 mark, focus remains on FOMC

Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight rebound led by renewed trade optimism. Fed rate cut hopes seemed to cap gains despite positive US bond yields/risk-on mood. The focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.

USD/JPY News

Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level

Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level

Gold prices edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and extended the previous session's intraday pullback from levels beyond the $1350 region.

Gold News

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.

FED news

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location