EUR/JPY technical analysis: Double top on D1 chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/JPY has created a double top pattern on the daily chart.
  • A breakdown, if confirmed, could fuel a drop to 119.22.

EUR/JPY fell 0.73% on Thursday to register its biggest single-day drop since Aug. 30.

Notably, with Thursday's drop from near 121.50, the pair has carved out a double top bearish reversal pattern with the neckline support at 120.35.

A close below 120.35 would confirm a double top bearish reversal and open the doors for 119.22 (target as per the measured move method).

The outlook would turn bullish if the pair finds acceptance above 121.50. As of writing, the spot is trading largely unchanged on the day at 120.51.

The neckline support will likely come into play in the next few hours if the Caixin China Manufacturing PMI for October, due at 01:45 GMT, prints well below estimates, bolstering fears of a deeper economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and triggering a flight to safety. Risk-off usually bodes well for the anti-risk JPY.

Note that Japan's Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI came weaker-than-expected at 48.5. A below-50 reading indicates contraction. So far, however, Japan's Yen has remained resilient.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below 120.35

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.49
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 120.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.91
Daily SMA50 118.81
Daily SMA100 119.68
Daily SMA200 122.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.48
Previous Daily Low 120.28
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.34
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 120
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro’s best monthly advance in 21 months

Euro’s best monthly advance in 21 months

This month the Euro is recording its biggest monthly advance since January 2018. The market is trading in a bear channel and is challenging the upper trendline. The bear trend remains intact as long as it stays below the 1.1414 swing high.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pulls back from multi-day top as traders gear up for month-start economics

GBP/USD pulls back from multi-day top as traders gear up for month-start economics

With the last month proved to be the worst for the DXY since January 2018, greenback traders await month-start catalysts for fresh directions. In doing so, the pair, which rallied to the highest since Oct 22 the previous day

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety

USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety

The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market ...

USD/JPY News

Gold has firmed on in the $1,500s again, supported by Fed/trade headlines

Gold has firmed on in the $1,500s again, supported by Fed/trade headlines

Gold is consolidating below the key $1,520s, over 1% higher on the day mind, and benefitting from a mixed reaction to the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate cut.

Gold News

US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal

US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal

The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 48.9 in October from 47.8 in September and 49.1 in August. The prices paid index is projected to increase to 49.9 from 49.7.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures