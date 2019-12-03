EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Corrective downside could test the 120.30 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The upside momentum in EUR/JPY failed at the 121.00 region.
  • Further north is located the next key resistance around 121.50.

The rally in EUR/JPY met a tough barrier in the 121.00 neighbourhood, sparking the ongoing knee-jerk.

Further south emerges interim contention in the 120.30 area, where coincide the 21-day and 10-day SMAs. This area of support is also reinforced by September’s top near 120.20.

If the buying interest returns to the market, the next hurdle of note is at October peaks near 121.50 ahead of the critical 200-day SMA.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.55
Today Daily Change 52
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 120.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.28
Daily SMA50 119.75
Daily SMA100 119.34
Daily SMA200 121.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.02
Previous Daily Low 120.52
Previous Weekly High 120.77
Previous Weekly Low 119.68
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness

GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness

GBP/USD is trading at six-week highs close to 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising

Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising

Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.

Read more

Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback

Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields. 

Gold News

USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY

USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY

US President Trump keeps menacing several countries with tariffs. Equities extend their collapse, Wall Street set to open at almost a one-month lows. USD/JPY pressuring 108.80 support, room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures