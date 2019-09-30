EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bulls robust below trendline resistance

The cross saw a strong recovery from support at the 117.55/52 August 12 and September 12 lows.

A pick-up in global risk appetite kicked in at the start of the week is supporting a rise on the cross.

The cross saw a strong recovery from support at the 117.55/52 August 12 and September 12 lows. "Rallies will find resistance offered by the downtrend at 119.32 and this resistance is reinforced by 120.05, the 38.2% retracement. Very near term the intraday Elliott wave counts are neutral to positive and we may see a small rebound," analysts at Commerzbank argued.

