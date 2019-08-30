EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Bulls remain unable to break above the sideline trading

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is fading gains recorded in the last couple of sessions and it has returned to the mid-117.00s, well within the multi-session rangebound theme.
  • Occasional bullish attempts should meet initial hurdle at the 21-day SMA at 118.21 ahead of recent lows in the 118.50 area.
  • The inability to regain serious upside traction and the persistent uncertainty around the US-China trade war and its effects on the safe havens keeps the cross under almost permanent pressure. Against this, another visit to 2019 lows in the 116.50 zone should remain well on the cards for the time being.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.57
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 117.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.16
Daily SMA50 120.15
Daily SMA100 121.77
Daily SMA200 123.81
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.94
Previous Daily Low 117.28
Previous Weekly High 118.48
Previous Weekly Low 117.26
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.72

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

