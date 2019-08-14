EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish attempt failed ahead of the 21-day SMA

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY bounced off the area of yearly lows in the mid-117.00s on Tuesday in response to a sharp sell off in the Japanese safe haven. The abrupt up move, however, stalled just ahead of the 21-day SMA, today at 119.87
  • Looking at the broader picture, the negative stance on the cross is expected to remain unchanged while below the 121.14/25 band, where coincide the short-term resistance line and the 55-day SMA. Above this area the downside pressure should mitigate somewhat.
  • If the cross manages to clear this key barrier, the late July tops in the 122.30 area should return to the radar.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119
Today Daily Change 56
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 119.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.92
Daily SMA50 121.16
Daily SMA100 122.62
Daily SMA200 124.47
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.59
Previous Daily Low 117.68
Previous Weekly High 119.88
Previous Weekly Low 117.68
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD holds above 1.1150 after Germany reports contraction

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after Germany reported its economy squeezed in Q2, as expected. The US-Sino trade reprieve is soothing markets.

GBP/USD rises above 1.2050 after inflation beat, amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 after UK inflation beat expectations with 2.1% YoY. Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond has said leaving without a deal would be a "betrayal." 

USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment

USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive. 

Gold seesaws around $1500 as markets move away from risk-on

Having surged to the fresh multi-year top near $1,535, and declining afterward on upbeat trade news, Gold takes the rounds to $1,500 mark ahead of Wednesday’s European open.

UK inflation preview: Did the pound's fall lift prices? Three scenarios for GBP/USD

UK inflation has likely remained close to the BOE's 2% target in July. Sterling's recent slump will likely push future prices higher. GBP/USD may ignore any surprising rise amid Brexit concerns.

