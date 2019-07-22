EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bears in control, bulls capped at 23.6% Fibo

- Bears are lining up for a run to a 119.91 longer-term range 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- Bulls rejected by the 23.6% Fibo of the 10th July highs and recent swing lows.
EUR/JPY has managed to price through the hourly 50 moving average, firmly rejected by the 23.6% Fibo of the 10th July highs and recent swing lows. Indeed, EUR/JPY maintains a negative bias while we are below the 55-day ma and the 3-month downtrend at 122.21/28 and is a fade on rallies within the descending downtrend and channel.
Bears are lining up for a run to a 119.91 longer-term range 78.6% Fibonacci retracement ahead of 117.85 as the January spike low. A break out of the channel and above the 200-hour moving average that has a confluence with the 50% Fibo of same hourly short term rage opens a run to 122 handle and the 78.6% before the swing high top at 122.30. Above there we have the May 21, June and current July highs.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|120.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.82
|Daily SMA50
|122.06
|Daily SMA100
|123.64
|Daily SMA200
|125.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.28
|Previous Daily Low
|120.8
|Previous Weekly High
|121.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.78
|Previous Monthly High
|123.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
