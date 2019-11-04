EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bearishly configured ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The market will focus on ECB’s Christine Lagarde speech at 20:30 GMT. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 120.85 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, in October the spot received a boost and is now hanging in a range near the 121.00 handle. Traders will be focusing on ECB’s Christine Lagarde speech at 20:30 GMT. If she makes a shocking comment about monetary policy, it can lead to high volatility. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the spot is trading above its primary SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However, the market is ranging and the buyers will need to overcome the 121.20 and 121.50 resistance in order to resume the bulls trend. 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is creating a head and shoulder top on, suggesting a break to the downside. The level to beat for bears is the 120.85 support level followed by the 120.45 and 120.10 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.97
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 120.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.08
Daily SMA50 118.88
Daily SMA100 119.67
Daily SMA200 122.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.95
Previous Daily Low 120.35
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.28
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.65

 

 

