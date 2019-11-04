EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bearishly configured ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech

- The market will focus on ECB’s Christine Lagarde speech at 20:30 GMT.
- The level to beat for bears is the 120.85 support.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|120.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.08
|Daily SMA50
|118.88
|Daily SMA100
|119.67
|Daily SMA200
|122.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.95
|Previous Daily Low
|120.35
|Previous Weekly High
|121.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.28
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.65
