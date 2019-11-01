EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: bearish ‘outside day' could prompt a move to the 100-day SMA near 119.60

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY charted a bearish ‘outside candle’ on Thursday as well as weekly lows near 120.30.
  • The next target on the downside emerges at the 120.00 neighbourhood ahead of the 100-day SMA, today at 119.65. Below this level, the upside pressure is expected to subside.
  • The resumption of the bullish mood should take the cross back to the mid-121.00s ahead of a probable visit of the 200-day SMA just above 122.00 the figure.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.47
Today Daily Change 29
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 120.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.91
Daily SMA50 118.81
Daily SMA100 119.68
Daily SMA200 122.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.48
Previous Daily Low 120.28
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.34
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 120
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding above 1.1150 ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD holding above 1.1150 ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/UDS is trading above 1.1150, consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important US jobs report. Job gains likely slowed down while wages probably picked.up. Markets are still digesting the Fed decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2950 after upbeat UK data, ahead of NFP

GBP/USD trades around 1.2950 after upbeat UK data, ahead of NFP

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950, holding onto gains. UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 49.6 points. US Non-Farm Payrolls and fresh opinion polls ahead of the December 12 elections are all eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus

USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus

The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.

USD/JPY News

Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution

Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution

Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.

Gold News

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same

Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures