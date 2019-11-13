EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: a move to the 100-day SMA at 119.55 is on the cards

- EUR/JPY is prolonging the weekly leg lower and is now flirting with the key contention area in the 120.00 neighbourhood.
- The continuation of the selling bias could see the key 100-day SMA at 119.55 re-tested in the short-term horizon ahead of the 55-day SMA at 119.13.
- On the flip side, the upside bias appears limited by recent peaks in the 121.50 region.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.02
|Today Daily Change
|32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|120
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.72
|Daily SMA50
|119.35
|Daily SMA100
|119.59
|Daily SMA200
|121.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.65
|Previous Daily Low
|119.94
|Previous Weekly High
|121.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.14
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.16
