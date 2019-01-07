EUR/JPY technical analysis: 38.2% Fibo. questions recovery off 50-D EMA

- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limits EUR/JPY upside towards 100-D EMA.
- A downside break of 50-D EMA highlights 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 21-D EMA as supports.
Despite successfully trading beyond 50-day exponential moving average (50-D EMA), the EUR/JPY pair can’t rise farther as 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March – June downpour limits the quote’s advances as it trades near 122.90 during early Monday.
While 122.88 comprising 50-D EMA acts as immediate support, a break of which can drag the pair to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 122.35, close to 21-D EMA level of 122.29.
In a case where prices keep declining past-122.29, June 25 low of 121.65 and the June month bottom surrounding 120.78 can reappear as quotes.
Alternatively, a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 123.34 holds the key for the pair’s run up to 100-D EMA level of 123.89.
Also, the pair’s sustained rise above 123.89 enables it to challenge 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 124.14.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 123.39
- R2 123.09
- R1 122.88
- PP 122.58
-
- S1 122.36
- S2 122.06
- S3 121.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
