EUR/JPY technical analysis: 100-day EMA, 120.00/05 raise doubts on bullish MACD

- EUR/JPY struggles to rise past monthly tops despite bullish MACD.
- 50-day EMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement acts as nearby key support.
EUR/JPY stays below 100-day EMA and key horizontal resistance while taking rounds to 119.52 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
The pair fails to justify the bullish signal by the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, which in turn increases the odds of a pullback to 118.70/65 support-zone including 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement of March-September declines.
In a case prices keep sliding past-118.65, a six-week-old rising trend line at 117.30 seems crucial for sellers to watch.
On the upside, a 100-day EMA level of 119.85 acts as immediate resistance for the pair ahead of highlighting 120.00/05 horizontal barrier including September month top and late-July low.
Should there be increased rise beyond 120.05, 121.00 will flash on the bulls’ radar to target.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
-
- R3 121.48
- R2 120.75
- R1 120.19
- PP 119.45
-
- S1 118.9
- S2 118.16
- S3 117.6
