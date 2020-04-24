EUR/JPY: Sustained break below 116.12 to confirm the looked for large bear 'triangle' – Credit Suisse

Focus remains very much on weakness in the EUR as analysts at Credit Suisse have highlighted several times, with EUR/JPY now having broken its 116.34/12 key lows/neckline in a roller-coaster session yesterday.

Key quotes

“We continue to look for a clear and closing break to confirm the completion of the looked for large bear ‘triangle’ pattern to mark a significant turn lower, likely in line with a broader market ‘risk off’.”

“Key now is the 78.6% retracement of the rise from 2016 at 115.53. Beneath here should be the final barrier to confirm a bear ‘triangle’ is indeed in place, with support then seen next at 114.85, the April 2017 low.”

“Above can see strength back to 116.81/84. Only above 117.23/30 though would mark a base and a false break lower.”