EUR/JPY suffers risk-off end to the month overnight, capped bleow 200-DMA

- EUR/JPY has fallen to a low of 120.44, capped head of the 200-DMA.
- Trade war headlines have soured market sentiment and is weighing on global stocks and the cross.
EUR/JPY had suffered a risk-off end to the month overnight, with a drop to the lowest level for days since registering a fresh high of 121.47 on the 21st October. The price has fallen to a low of 120.44, a trade or two away from the 21-day moving average and the September highs of 120 the figure and July 25th spike low.
Trade war risk kicks in again
Overnight, stocks were shaken in a report that presumes a trade deal may not be so on the cusp of being put together as first thought. In a report from Bloomberg, it stated that "Chinese officials are casting doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade deal with the U.S. even as the two sides get close to signing a “phase one” agreement."
The news has raised a number of pessimistic comments relating to Sino/US trade relations and has weighed on risk appetite as we head into a new month.“Even if they do get a phase one; Phase two is going to be substantially more difficult because all the really difficult issues are being deferred,” said Eswar Prasad, who once led the International Monetary Fund’s China team and is now at Cornell University.
During recent conversations with senior Chinese policymakers, Prasad said the common theme they expressed was scepticism, the article wrote, quoting Prasda, “They are quite pessimistic,” he said. “They fear that any deal that they negotiate with Trump could blow up in their face.”
Indeed, the cross is susceptible to such sentiment and will likely track global stocks lower should the concerns escalate. Having faced tough resistance from the current levels extending all the way up to the 200-day ma at 122.13, a line in the sand has been marked on the charts.
EUR/JPY levels
"It currently remains capped by the 121.34/ 50% Fibonacci retracement and the121.38 late July high (on a closing basis). Dips lower will find support at the 55-day ma at 119.95/118.76, ahead of the 118.00 uptrends," analysts at Commerzbank explained.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|120.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.91
|Daily SMA50
|118.81
|Daily SMA100
|119.68
|Daily SMA200
|122.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.48
|Previous Daily Low
|120.28
|Previous Weekly High
|121.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.34
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro’s best monthly advance in 21 months
This month the Euro is recording its biggest monthly advance since January 2018. The market is trading in a bear channel and is challenging the upper trendline. The bear trend remains intact as long as it stays below the 1.1414 swing high.
GBP/USD pulls back from multi-day top as traders gear up for month-start economics
With the last month proved to be the worst for the DXY since January 2018, greenback traders await month-start catalysts for fresh directions. In doing so, the pair, which rallied to the highest since Oct 22 the previous day
USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety
The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market ...
Gold has firmed on in the $1,500s again, supported by Fed/trade headlines
Gold is consolidating below the key $1,520s, over 1% higher on the day mind, and benefitting from a mixed reaction to the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate cut.
US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 48.9 in October from 47.8 in September and 49.1 in August. The prices paid index is projected to increase to 49.9 from 49.7.