EUR/JPY struggles to find a direction below the 157.60 mark, German ZEW survey eyed

- EUR/JPY holds below the 157.60 area and lacks follow-through.
- Analysts expect the ECB to keep interest rates steady at its September policy meeting on Thursday.
- BoJ Governor said the central bank may abandon its negative interest rate policy when its 2% inflation objective is achieved.
The EUR/JPY cross struggles to find a direction during the early European session on Tuesday. The cross currently trades around 157.55, up 0.07% for the day. Market players digest the hawkish remarks from the Japanese policymakers and the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday will be the spotlight.
The majority of analysts expect the ECB to keep interest rates steady at its September policy meeting on Thursday, according to Reuters polls. About last week’s data, the German Harmonised Consumer Price Index (HICP) for August came in at 6.4% YoY, as the market expected whereas the core CPI remains unchanged at 6.1%. Additionally, the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) rose 0.1% versus 0.3% prior, below market expectation of 0.3%. The discouraging data might convince the European Central Bank (ECB) to abandon its hawkish stance for the upcoming meeting.
On the other hand, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated on Monday in an interview that the central bank could exit its negative interest rate policy when its inflation target of 2% is near and they would have sufficient evidence by the end of the year to evaluate whether interest rates should stay negative.
Furthermore, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that he expects the Bank of Japan to conduct appropriate monetary policy and collaborate with the government to attain the inflation target while taking the economy, prices, and financial conditions into consideration. That said, the hawkish comments from the Japanese policymakers boost the Japanese Yen (JPY) and limit the upside in the EUR/JPY cross.
Moving on, market players will monitor the German ZEW Survey due later in the day. Later this week, the Eurozone Industrial Production MoM for July will be released on Wednesday. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its interest rate decision. Japanese Industrial Production for July will be revealed on Thursday. Traders will digest these figures to find trading opportunities around the EUR/JPY cross.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|157.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.29
|Daily SMA50
|157.14
|Daily SMA100
|154.11
|Daily SMA200
|148.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.23
|Previous Daily Low
|156.58
|Previous Weekly High
|158.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|157
|Previous Monthly High
|159.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
