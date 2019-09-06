EUR/JPY struggles for direction near 118.00 ahead of NFP

- EUR/JPY trims earlier gains and returns to the 118.00 area.
- EMU Q2 GDP came in at 0.2% QoQ and 1.2 YoY.
- US Payrolls expected at around 160K for the month of August.
The softer note around the European currency is favouring some downside pressure in EUR/JPY to the 118.00 neighbourhood.
EUR/JPY now looks to data
The cross is now losing some upside momentum after two consecutive daily advances, coming up from fresh YTD lows in the 115.85/80 band recorded on Tuesday.
The cross has managed to climb to the vicinity of 118.30 earlier in the session, although the up move lacked of follow through, particularly after EUR-sellers resurfaced in the wake of poor German data.
In fact, Industrial Production in Germany contracted 0.6% MoM during July, while final GDP figures in the broader euro area saw the economy expanded 0.2% QoQ and 1.2% YoY in the April-June period. Employment figures in Euroland rose 0.2% QoQ during the same period.
Later in the session, the US Non-farm Payrolls are expected to come in at 160K for the month of August, while the speech by Fed’s Powell is coming up next.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is advancing 0.01% at 117.99 and faces the next up barrier at 118.61 (monthly high Sep.5) seconded by 119.58 (high Aug.13) and then 119.78 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a breach of 115.86 (2019 low Sep.3) would open the door to 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17) and finally 113.71 (monthly low Nov.9 2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rocks after US Non-Farm Payrolls, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is reacting to the all-important US jobs report. Earlier, German German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data
Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends. USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.
Gold: Remains vulnerable near 2-week lows, NFP eyed for bearish confirmation
Gold added to the previous session's steep decline and dropped to fresh two-week lows, closer to the key $1500 psychological mark ahead of the US monthly jobs report.
Bitcoin left alone in the uphill battle
A bullish window opens for Bitcoin, leaving Ethereum and XRP behind. The Altcoin segment shows sideways and powerless technical profiles. The next few days will be important for the medium term.