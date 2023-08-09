EUR/JPY struggles for a firm intraday direction, stuck in range around 157.00 mark

- EUR/JPY oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday.
- A softer risk tone benefits the safe-haven JPY and acts as a headwind for the cross.
- The BoJ-ECB policy divergence helps limit the downside and favours bullish traders.
The EUR/JPY cross struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses, around the 157.00 mark through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain well within the striking distance of over a two-week peak, near the 157.75 region touched on Tuesday.
A generally softer tone around the equity markets drives some haven flows towards the Japanese Yen (JPY) and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the EUR/JPY cross. That said, a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick lends some support to the shared currency and helps limit the downside, at least for the time being. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted slightly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for some meaningful near-term appreciating move.
A more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might continue to undermine the JPY and adds credence to the positive outlook for the EUR/JPY cross. In fact, the BoJ's Summary of Opinions released on Monday revealed that policymakers backed the case for the need to patiently continue with the current monetary easing towards achieving the price stability target. Adding to this, data released on Tuesday showed that real wages in Japan fell for a 15th straight month in June.
It is worth recalling that the BoJ has emphasised that sustainable pay hikes is a prerequisite to consider exiting easy policies and dismantling its massive monetary stimulus. This marks a big divergence in comparison to other major central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), and suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/JPY cross is to the upside. That said, speculations that the ECB might halt its streak of nine consecutive rate hikes in September seem to cap gains.
This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high before positioning for the resumption of the recent sharp rally from a multi-week low touched in July. The EUR/JPY cross might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the 158.00 mark, or its highest level since September 2008, and prolong its well-established bullish trend.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|157.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.99
|Daily SMA50
|154.78
|Daily SMA100
|150.87
|Daily SMA200
|146.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.74
|Previous Daily Low
|156.34
|Previous Weekly High
|157.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.11
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
