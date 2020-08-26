EUR/JPY: Strong recovery from trend line support at 124.46 – Commerzbank

EUR/JPY has seen a strong recovery from trend line support at 124.46 and now trades around 125.70. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to retest the 126.75 peak from mid-August and the 2014-2020 resistance line at 127.53.
Key quotes
“EUR/JPY has a strong recovery from the four-month uptrend at 124.46. This suggests a retest of the 126.75 peak from mid-August and the 2014-2020 resistance line at 127.53. A resistance line only connects 2 points and we have no strong bias on whether this will hold or not.”
“Below 126.46/34 would target the January high at 122.88. The latter guards the July low at 120.28.”
“Above the 127.53 downtrend we have the 200-month ma at 130.57.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
