EUR/JPY sticks to gains near 1-month tops, around 121.00 mark ahead of Lagarde

- EUR/JPY moves little after ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
- The focus remains on updated staff projections and Lagarde's comments.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefits the JPY and might cap strong gains.
The EUR/JPY cross held on to its mildly positive tone around the 121.00 handle, or one-month tops, and had a rather muted reaction to the latest ECB monetary policy update.
The European Central Bank, as was widely expected, left its key interest rates unchanged and reiterated that rates will remain at present or lower levels until inflation outlook robustly converges to a level sufficiently close to, but below 2%.
In absence of any major shift in the policy stance, the announcement did little to influence the shared currency or provide any meaningful impetus to the cross. Investors now look forward to the latest staff projections for a fresh impetus.
This will be followed by Christine Lagarde's first press conference as the ECB President, which should further play its part in driving the sentiment surrounding the common currency and help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, amid persistent trade uncertainty, might continue to underpin the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and further collaborated towards capping any strong gains for the cross.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the very important 200-day SMA barrier near the 121.35-40 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|120.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.33
|Daily SMA50
|120.13
|Daily SMA100
|119.31
|Daily SMA200
|121.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.94
|Previous Daily Low
|120.37
|Previous Weekly High
|121.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|120
|Previous Monthly High
|121.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Lagarde leaves ECB rates unchanged, EUR/USD mute
Christine Lagarde presides over her first decision at the European Central Bank and may provide clues on her views and policies. EUR/USD grinds higher.
GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100
GBP/USD has extended its decline amid renewed EUR demand within ECB’s monetary policy announcement. UK elections weigh as polls show a further narrowing in Conservatives’ advantage.
Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and the governors indicated that they expected little change in the economy or Fed policy for the next year.
Gold soars with ECB, retakes 1,480.00
The bright metal hit a fresh weekly high at 1,483 as dismal US data and ECB’s monetary policy announcement added pressure on a vulnerable dollar. Spot gold at critical Fibonacci resistance.
USD/JPY: Intraday uptick falters ahead of descending trend-line/200-hour SMA
USD/JPY once again manages to find some support near 108.45 region. The set-up warrants some caution before placing any directional bets.