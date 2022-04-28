Meanwhile, the shared currency is expected to face a lot of heat amid its progressive moves towards an embargo on Russian oil imports. The majority of the criticism was coming from Germany in the last discussions but the automobile-maker nation is dropping its opposition as reported by its government officials, according to the WSJ. This will quicken the required paperwork and the prohibition of Russian oil on short notice will spurt the unemployment issues in the eurozone .

The cross is advancing firmly post dovish tone from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). A prudent monetary policy has been dictated by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday. The BOJ kept interest rates unchanged but warns the impact of higher energy bills and commodity prices on the real income of the households in Japan. The central bank will continue to advocate more stimulus to ramp up the aggregate demand and inflation in the economy going forward. On the weakening yen front, the BOJ commented that corporate profits will remain solid but vulnerable domestic currency could have an adverse impact on the economy.

The EUR/JPY pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 137.32-137.50 in the Asian session as investors are awaiting the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers in the eurozone. The quarterly GDP numbers are seen at 0.3% in-line with the prior print while the annual GDP may outperform. A preliminary reading for the yearly GDP is 5% against the previous figure of 4.3%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.