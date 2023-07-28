EUR/JPY stages a modest recovery from multi-week low, flat-lines above 153.00 mark

- EUR/JPY witnessed good two-way price swings on Friday after the crucial BoJ decision.
- The BoJ pledges to guide yield with flexibility and provides a strong boost to the JPY.
- The lack of hawkish signals from the ECB undermines the Euro and should cap the upside.
The EUR/JPY cross fades an intraday bullish spike to the 155.00 neighbourhood and plummets to its lowest level since mid-June in the aftermath of a somewhat hawkish message from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a major part of the intraday losses and trade just above the 153.00 mark, nearly unchanged for the day during the early European session.
The BoJ took steps to make its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy more flexible and said that the 0.5% cap on the 10-year Japanese government bond yield will now be "references" rather than "rigid limits". The Japanese central bank added that it would now step into the markets at a yield of 1.0%, which was seen as a move towards an eventual shift away from the massive monetary stimulus. This, in turn, pushes the 10-year JGB yield to its highest level since September 2014 and provides a strong boost to the JPY, prompting aggressive intraday selling around the EUR/JPY cross.
Spot prices tumble around 350 pips intraday, albeit manage to find decent support near the 151.40 area after the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, speaking at the post-meeting press conference, reiterated the need to maintain monetary support. Ueda added that the central bank won't hesitate to ease policy further as needed and that more time was needed to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target. This, along with a positive tone around the US equity futures, undermines the safe-haven JPY and assists the EUR/JPY cross to attract some buying at lower levels.
Any meaningful recovery, however, still seems elusive as bulls remain wary of placing fresh bets around the shared currency in the wake of mixed signals regarding the European Central Bank's (ECB) next policy move. In fact, the ECB did not provide any explicit forward guidance on Thursday, raising the possibility of a potential pause in September. Furthermore, ECB policymaker Madis Muller noted on Friday that the rate-hike decisions are no longer obvious at the current level. Separately, ECB's Boštjan Vasle said that the September meeting could bring a hike or a pause.
Apart from this, the worsening economic downturn in the Euro Zone, fueled by the disappointing PMI prints for July, might continue to undermine the Euro and keep a lid on the EUR/JPY cross, at least for the time being. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent sharp corrective decline from the 158.00 mark, or the highest level since September 2008 has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|153.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.99
|Daily SMA50
|153.72
|Daily SMA100
|149.73
|Daily SMA200
|146.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.24
|Previous Daily Low
|152.19
|Previous Weekly High
|158.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.88
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation
EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well.
USD/JPY looks to stabilize around 139.50 after BoJ's YCC tweak
USD/JPY is trading around 139.50, recovering ground following a dip to 138.00 The Yen holds the rebound on the BoJ's pledge to guide YCC with great flexibility. The BoJ, however, maintained its ultra-loose policy. US PCE inflation data eyed.
Gold needs validation from 100 DMA on the road to recovery
Gold price is attempting a modest pullback from two-week lows of $1,943 reached on Thursday, heading towards its biggest weekly decline in five. The United States Dollar (USD) is clinging to recovery gains ahead of yet another high-impact US data, in the PCE inflation.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
It‘s about Dollar and yields
S&P 500 and Nasdaq went in cautiously to the Fed announcement, and intial selling gave way to buying the dovish perceived and intepreted message. Yields retreated, dollar fell, and risk assets – led by tech – had a great time.