EUR/JPY spiked to strong resistance and retreats post Fed

- EUR/JPY is currently trading at 121.88 during the presser.
- Correlated to stocks, the cross is lower with the S&P 500 dropping back into negative territory.
EUR/JPY is currently trading at 121.88 and is volatile within a 45 pip range around the press conference where the Federal Reserve Chairman has noted plenty of hard times ahead for the population of the US.
EUR/JPY has travelled between a range on the day of between 121.58 and 122.36. The cross is closely correlated to stocks and with the S&P 500 dropping back into negative territory, the cross has followed suit.
The Fed has left rates on hold, which was as expected. Markets were looking for more concrete guidance on the pace of Treasury buying, and there has not been much in the way of that, although remains dovish nonetheless.
It is unclear as to why the stock market has now dropped, although technically it is overcooked and Powell has stated a number of bearish outlooks for the US economy.
The Fed is committed to using tools as long as it takes and notes that it is self-evident that a second wave of the virus could hurt the economic recovery
Ahead of the meeting, the prior statement, in this regard, was as follows:
To support the flow of credit to households and businesses, the Federal Reserve will continue to purchase Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning, thereby fostering effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions.
In addition, the Open Market Desk will continue to offer large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement operations. The Committee will closely monitor developments and is prepared to adjust its plans as appropriate.
Today's statement is as follows:
To support the flow of credit to households and businesses, over coming months the Federal Reserve will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning, thereby fostering effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions.
In addition, the Open Market Desk will continue to offer large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement operations. The Committee will closely monitor market conditions and is prepared to adjust its plans as appropriate.
This is a dovish statement that should weigh on the USD for time to come. This would leave the yen to run higher in term of its safe-haven status over the dollar but the stock market is not particularly enthused. This is taking the cross lower and yen higher.
The DXY is down 0.4% at the time of writing and has lost the 96 handle on the statement but regains the 96 handle.
WATCH LIVE: Fed’s Powell Holds Press Conference Following MonPol Announcement Approx
EUR/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|122.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.23
|Daily SMA50
|117.8
|Daily SMA100
|118.75
|Daily SMA200
|119.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.6
|Previous Daily Low
|121.33
|Previous Weekly High
|124.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.42
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.14 after the Fed pledges support
EUR/USD is trading around 1.14 after the Fed pledged to continue QE and leave rates unchanged through 2022. The bank painted a gloomy picture of the economy, but an unemployment rate of under 10% by year-end.
XAU/USD appreciates $20 up to $1,731 after the Fed
XAU/USD has moved $20 up after to reach session highs at 1,731 after the US Federal Reserve released its monetary policy decisions and a set of downbeat economic forecasts for 2020.
AUD/USD rallies to new 2020 high on dovish Fed
At the time of writing, the Aussie has made a round trip on the release of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and has rallied to a fresh high for 2020 of 0.7062.
USD/JPY tests 107.00 after the Fed rate decision and statement release
USD/JPY has dipped lower following the FOMC rate decision and statement on Wednesday. The market were not predicting any move in rates from the Fed but there were some outside bets of a rate rise being projected in late 2020.
WTI moves higher as a golden cross and triangle pattern break appear on the intraday chart
Spot WTI has been pushing higher in the mid-US session following the FOMC rate decision and statement. The 30-minute chart below has thrown up some bullish technical signals including a holding cross on the moving averages.