EUR/JPY: Some yen weakness is being seen – Commerzbank

EUR/JPY has again recovered ahead of the one-month uptrend line at 116.76 which is expected to underpin the market, according to Commerzbank’s Karen Jones.

Key quotes

“Beyond the uptrend line at 116.76 we should see recovery to the April high and also the 200-day moving average at 119.03/119.30. Further up the 55-week ma lies at 119.73 and the 2019-2020 resistance line lies at 121.00.”

“Dips will find support at 116.86/76, the mid-May high, and the near-term uptrend, and an upside bias remains while above there. Below here lies the 115.34 mid-May trough.”