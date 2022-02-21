EUR/JPY slumps under 130.00 as Russia escalates tensions with Ukraine/NATO, West prepares sanctions

- EUR/JPY slumped under 130.00 for the first time since February 3 on Monday as Russia escalated tensions with Ukraine & NATO.
- Russia announced its decision to recognise the independence of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine and NATO nations are preparing sanctions.
- Geopolitical hostilities and the rising risk of a broader Ukraine/Russia conflict suggests EUR/JPY’s risks are tilted lower.
EUR/JPY slumped below support at the key psychological 130.00 area for the first time since February 3 on Monday, as the euro suffered from further escalation in the Russia/Ukraine crisis. The pair is now trading in the 129.75 area, down about 0.3% on the day and a more than 0.8% turnaround from earlier session highs nearer to 131.00. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia would be recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in Donbas, two pro-Russia breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine over which a bitter civil war was fought back in 2014/15.
Market participants interpreted Russia’s decision to recognise the breakaway regions as independent substantially increasing the risk of a broader military confrontation between the Russian and Ukrainian armies. The fear is that Russia will step in to back the separatist region as hostilities with Ukraine’s army ratchet up. Various EU and NATO nations are now understood to be preparing a preliminary round of sanctions against Russia, with Western nations claiming Russia’s declaration goes against international law. Given its dependence on Russian energy imports, the Eurozone economy is seen as vulnerable to any Russian counter-sanctions.
For this reason, over the course of the coming days and especially now since key support at the 130.00 level has been broken, EUR/JPY’s risks seem tilted to the downside. Traders will once again be looking at a long-term uptrend linking the November 2020, December 2021 and January 2022 lows which will offer support just under 129.00. In the meantime, the most immediate area of support is in the 129.50 area. A lack of notable tier one data releases out of the Eurozone or Japan should mean that geopolitics and broader risk appetite remains the major driver of the pair.
EUR/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|130.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.4
|Daily SMA50
|130.07
|Daily SMA100
|130.18
|Daily SMA200
|130.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.12
|Previous Daily Low
|130.21
|Previous Weekly High
|131.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.04
|Previous Monthly High
|131.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
