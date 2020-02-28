EUR/JPY slumps to the 119.00 region, weekly lows

- EUR/JPY collapses to the vicinity of the 119.00 mark.
- Persistent demand for safe havens supports the Japanese yen.
- German flash CPI came in better-than-expected in February.
The strong comeback of the Japanese yen has undermined the recent recovery in EUR/JPY, exposing it to another visit to the 119.00 neighbourhood, or weekly lows.
EUR/JPY focused on coronavirus
EUR/JPY is reversing two consecutive daily advances at the end of the week, returning to the 119.00 area after being rejected from weekly tops near the 121.00 mark on Monday and Thursday.
The Japanese yen appears to be investors’ preferred safe haven in the past couple of sessions in response to heightened concerns surrounding the fast-spreading (and still out of control) COVID-19, forcing both EUR/JPY and USD/JPY to recede from recent tops.
In addition, the cross remained largely apathetic on the better-than-expected flash inflation figures and results from the labour market report in Germany, while concerns over the possibility of the Japanese economy entering into recession in the next months now looks somewhat subsided.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 1.18% at 119.08 and a drop below 118.46 (2020 low Feb.18) would aim for 117.07 (monthly low Oct.7 2019) and finally 115.86 (2019 low Sep.3). On the other hand, the next resistance lines up at 120.92 (55-day SMA) followed by 121.39 (weekly high Feb.20) and then 122.65 (monthly high Dec.13).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
