EUR/JPY slides towards 156.00 on downbeat German Industrial Production, Japan meddling woes

- EUR/JPY prints four-day losing streak, braces for the first weekly loss in four.
- German Industrial Production for May disappoints, Japan wage numbers came in firmer.
- Fears of BoJ, Japan government intervention to defend Yen soar of late, firmer yields fail to propel EUR/JPY.
- More comments from ECB’s Lagarde, yields and risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
EUR/JPY renews its intraday low around 156.25, portraying the four-day losing streak heading into Friday’s European session.
The cross-currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the downbeat German data, as well as the market’s risk-off mood, and the concerns about Japan’s intervention to defend the Yen (JPY). In doing so, the quote ignores hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde while failing to justify dovish bias at the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Germany’s Industrial Production for May shrinks by 0.2% MoM versus the market expectations of posting 0.1% growth. That said, industrial Production grew 0.3% in April.
On the other hand, ECB President Lagarde defends her hawkish bias while saying, “We still have work to do to bring inflation back down to our target.”
It should be noted that Japanese officials have repeatedly shown readiness to take measures to defend the Yen in case of severe moves after the Asian currency refreshed yearly tops in the last week. Additionally favoring the JPY is the early-day release of firmer Japan wage growth data for May, as well as recently published upbeat preliminary figures of the Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index for May.
Furthermore, talks of the BoJ’s exit from easy monetary policy and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) have also gained major attention of late and weigh on the EUR/JPY prices, even if the BoJ officials have ruled out the need for any such measures in the near term.
Amid these plays, the US stock futures and Asia-Pacific shares remain pressured while tracing Wall Street’s losses. Further, the Treasury bond yields edge higher following a run-up to refresh a three-month top by the US 10-year and two-year bond coupons.
Looking ahead, a speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde is up for release during the US session and will direct the intraday EUR/JPY moves. Before that, the risk catalysts and BoJ chatters may entertain the momentum traders.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beneath the previous resistance line stretched from late February, around 157.05 by the press time, directs EUR/JPY bears towards the 155.35-30 support confluence comprising the 21-DMA and tops marked during June 18-20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|156.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.33
|Daily SMA50
|151.65
|Daily SMA100
|148.01
|Daily SMA200
|145.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.18
|Previous Daily Low
|155.84
|Previous Weekly High
|158
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.75
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0900 on US NFP day
EUR/USD is recovering ground to trade close to 1.0900 in the early European morning. The pair looks to extend its rebound, as the US Dollar stays on the back foot amid a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, as investors turn cautious mood ahead of US NFP data and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.2780 hurdle as BoE hawks step back ahead of US NFP
GBP/USD takes offers to extend pullback from the highest level in a fortnight. Three-week-old horizontal resistance challenges Cable buyers as US employment report looms. BoE hawks reassess previous optimism amid risk-off mood and weigh on the Pound Sterling price.
Gold within $1,890–1930 range, US data eyed
Gold price stays on the way to posting the fourth consecutive weekly loss despite being defensive at around $1,900 of late. The cautious mood ahead of the top-tier US employment and inflation clues could be linked to the XAU/USD’s latest inaction/consolidation.
Lido DAO price stands safe from falling below $1.500 solely due to its investors’ HODLing
Lido DAO price has noted a macro sideways movement since May, with the current value of the asset sitting only 4% above its worth from two months ago. While the volatility in the market brought losses and profits to many, the most consistent investors that stood throughout the turmoil happened to LDO holders.
US payrolls set to reinforce jobs market resilience
Today’s US non-farm payrolls report for June could well reinforce this optimism over the US economy, however there is also a fear that a decent jobs report could encourage the Federal Reserve to think the economy is more resilient than it actually is and raise rates more than they need to.