EUR/JPY sits in 145.20s as traders look to Fed and BoJ

- EUR/JPY holds in bullish territory as markets await the BoJ.
- The Fed chair is the first major risk or the cross.
EUR/JPY is flat in the Asan session so far sticking to a narrow 145.04 and 145.20 range. The pair has been drifting higher over the course of the year so far driven by the US Dollar fundamentals for the most part but the Yen has also played a role domestically.
Firstly, the Euro and US Dollar battle has been dominated by Federal Reserve policy. This week's testimony by Jerome Powell, who is the chairman of the Fed, will be watched for any new signals on whether the U.S. central bank could reaccelerate the pace of rate hikes in response to the recent data. After delivering a series of 50bp hikes last year, the Fed has raised interest rates by 25 basis points each at its last couple of meetings. Around these meetings, however, data has come in hot and Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 76% probability the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting, and a 24% likelihood of a 50 basis points increase.
However, the EUR has had its own fundamental backdrop to traverse in recent months. ''A build-up of EUR long positions late last year and into January reflected the softening in European gas prices and a strengthening in the view that Germany could avoid recession this year,'' analysts a Rabobank said. ''Germany may still suffer a technical recession in Q4 2022/Q1 2023, but at least more recent data are indicating resilience in the economy. However, ‘resilient’ is not ‘strong’ and the market is facing these data releases with longer EUR positions than at the end of last year. This suggests that the hawkish rhetoric of the ECB may struggle to coax the EUR significantly higher particularly given the recent buoyancy of the greenback,'' the analysts added.
Meanwhile, the next BoJ policy meeting is due on March 10 and it will be Kuroda’s last where markets suspect that he will trigger the commencement of policy normalization with an adjustment of YCC. ''However, this is unlikely without the results of the spring wage talks,'' the analysts at Rabobank argued. ''It is our view that the BoJ will take a slow and cautious approach to policy and that a loosening of YCC will be the initial element of any reduction in policy loosening this year. We see scope for USD/.JPY to move to 125 on a 12-month view.''
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|144.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.99
|Daily SMA50
|141.66
|Daily SMA100
|143.21
|Daily SMA200
|141.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.04
|Previous Daily Low
|144.29
|Previous Weekly High
|145.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.57
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds past 0.6700 on mixed Australia trade numbers, RBA, Fed Chair Powell eyed
AUD/USD prints mild gains to consolidate the week-start losses around 0.6730-35 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair cheers positives from the Australian Exports and Imports while paying a little heed to the downbeat trade surplus.
EUR/USD eases below 1.0700 as Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony looms
EUR/USD struggles for clear directions as it retreats from its intraday high to 1.0680 during the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The major pair cheered the broad US Dollar weakness in the last two days to poke the highest levels in a fortnight.
Gold bears move in for the kill ahead of key event, Fed's Powell
Gold price was a touch softer in the US session even as the US Dollar dropped and yields rose ahead of Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress. The yellow metal was sliding below $1,850 after snapping a run of four straight weekly declines.
Top Altcoins Of The Day: DeFi tokens Decentraland, Fantom and Optimism led the bulls on Monday
The best-performing altcoins today once again turned out to be the native tokens of various Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols or chains. Bitcoin price virtually remained unmoved, trading at $22,403, while the altcoins took charge of the market with only a very few tokens sustaining bullishness by the end of the trading session.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD set to suffer on a dovish outlook Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce another 25 basis points (bps) hike on March 7, lifting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.35% to 3.60%. The policy decision will be announced on Tuesday at 03:30 GMT.