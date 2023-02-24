EUR/JPY shows a V-shape move as BoJ Udea cites current monetary policy appropriate

- EUR/JPY has shown wild gyrations amid commentary from BoJ Governor Nominee Ueda.
- The discussions over widening Yield conversion control were absent in Ueda’speech.
- BoJ Ueda is of the view that rising Japan’s inflation is backed by higher import prices.
The EUR/JPY pair has demonstrated a V-shape move for the moment when Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda addresses the parliament. The commentary from the successor of BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has accelerated volatility in the Japanese Yen.
The speech from BoJ Ueda looks more diplomatic as he has termed the current monetary policy as appropriate and necessary for maintaining 2% inflation. He further stated that rising inflation in Japan is an outcome of higher import prices. Domestic demand is still absent but the central bank is deploying efforts to achieve pre-pandemic growth levels. The street has gone bizarre as the discussions over widening Yield conversion control (YCC) were absent in his speech.
In spite of current discussions about YCC widening, the economic outlook for the Japanese Yen looks promising as the BoJ is working on increasing the labor cost, which will confidently support a revival in the overall demand.
Economists at Nordea are maintaining a bullish stance on the Japanese Yen, “We remain fairly optimistic on JPY due to our expectations of a turn-around in BoJ monetary policy later this year.” A note from Nordea further cited “With inflation reaching the highest point in decades and an outlook for higher wage growth ahead, the time should be ripe for a normalization of BoJ’s stimulative monetary policy.”
On the Eurozone front, investors are worried that the economy will take plenty of time in achieving normalization despite easing inflationary pressures. The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to continue hiking interest rates to keep a cap on the price index.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|142.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.02
|Daily SMA50
|141.36
|Daily SMA100
|143.1
|Daily SMA200
|141.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.52
|Previous Daily Low
|142.56
|Previous Weekly High
|143.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.19
|Previous Monthly High
|142.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps back toward 135.00 as BoJ Gov nominee Ueda testifies
USD/JPY is rebounding toward 135.00, having tested the 134.00 mark, as the BoJ Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda testifies on his confirmation hearings before the parliament on Friday. Investors are assess his take on the monetary policy ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6800 amid steady USD
AUD/USD is advancing above 0.6800 in Friday's Asian trading. Risk sentiment struggles while the US Dollar steadies ahead of the critical US PCE inflation data. Looming geopolitical tensions between US and China over Russia could keep the pair's upside limited.
Gold grinds within bearish set-up ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds near $1,825, after refreshing the yearly low during a four-day downtrend in the last. The yellow metal seems to cheer a retreat in the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
Ethereum Classic: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?
Ethereum Classic price has caught a taste of bearish momentum in the market, potentially leading to a downswing. Still, the macro should be held in the back of traders' mind while they consider joining the bears.
Is recession still possible? – FOMC, rates, PCE
Stock bulls are sticking close to the sidelines as they await the critical PCE Prices Index on Friday amid concerns that recent declines in inflation may have stalled. Stubbornly high prices mean the Federal Reserve may have more work to do, including increasing interest rates higher than many have been penciling.