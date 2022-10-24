- EUR/JPY has established above 147.00 as a hawkish ECB would widen ECB-BOJ policy divergence.
- The ECB may trigger a 75 bps rate hike to fight against mounting price pressures.
- EU may join hands with the UK and Switzerland to put a price cap on energy prices.
The EUR/JPY pair has reached near the suspected Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention level at around 147.26 in the early Asian session. The asset is oscillating in an extremely lower range above 147.00, making it a critical make or a make situation ahead. As the cross has recovered the entire gyration to near 144.00, the shared currency bulls look curious for further adventure to near a seven-year high at 148.40.
The Japanese officials have denied unveiling clear information on interventions, therefore, the knee-jerk reactions are considered intervention areas by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). As per the statement from Japanese officials, the BOJ is intervening to safeguard the Japanese yen against disorderly FX moves. Market veterans believe that the intervention moves are mere short-lived attempts of safeguarding yen. And, a hawkish policy seldom could support Tokyo.
This week, the interest rate decision by the BOJ will hog the limelight. As external demand shocks are impacting the economic prospects of Tokyo, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may follow the current ultra-dovish stance. More helicopter money will be infused to spurt the growth rate and the overall demand.
On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the announcement of the monetary policy by the European Central Bank (ECB). Considering the mounting price pressures, ECB President Christine Lagarde will announce a bigger rate hike. According to analysts from Rabobank, a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike is a done deal. They see the deposit rate reaching 3% by March next year.
In the fight against accelerating energy prices, the EU may join hands with the UK and Switzerland. The EU is planning a price cap on energy prices to delight households against soaring energy bills. The strategy is to be executed without boosting demand or delivery of electricity to foreign consumers at subsidized prices.
In response to that, the Trading bloc’s executive arm is advising EU members that such a price limit would have to be extended to power-importing countries like the UK or Switzerland for it to be effective, reported Bloomberg.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.2
|Today Daily Change
|1.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|145.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.11
|Daily SMA50
|141.28
|Daily SMA100
|140.51
|Daily SMA200
|136.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.4
|Previous Daily Low
|144.1
|Previous Weekly High
|148.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.1
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
