EUR/JPY sees a downside below 143.00 ahead of Japan’s inflation and BoJ Ueda speech

- EUR/JPY is expected to deliver a downside move below 143.00 ahead of BoJ Ueda’s speech.
- Some further yield-widening discussions are expected from BoJ Ueda’s speech.
- ECB Lagarde’s announcement of one more 50 bps rate hike will push rates to 3.5%.
The EUR/JPY is displaying back-and-forth moves around 143.00 in the Asian session. The Japanese Yen bulls are attempting for the third time to push the cross below the immediate support of 143.00 as investors are expecting some discussions related to an exit from the decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy managed by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in the speech from BoJ Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda.
Japan’s government has been reiterating that the administration will look for a transitioning process in the monetary policy with novel BoJ leadership to major the Japanese Yen more competitive against other FX currencies. Therefore, some further yield-widening discussions are expected from BoJ Ueda’s speech, scheduled for Friday.
Apart from that, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Jan) data will remain in focus. The headline CPI is seen higher at 4.5% from the former release of 4.0%. And the core CPI that strips off oil and food prices is seen at 3.2%, higher than 3.0%, in the prior release. The Japanese economy is gradually achieving a higher inflation rate by improving wages and consumer spending.
In the view of economists at Commerzbank “Patience is the name of the game”. Only the BoJ decision in early March, still under Kuroda, might provide a first indication as to how monetary policy will develop if Kuroda really was to pave the way for his successor by widening the yield range. Otherwise, we will have to wait patiently until late April when Ueda will be running his first meeting. And even then, it is rather unlikely that Ueda would immediately turn everything in monetary policy inside out.”
Meanwhile, the Euro is struggling to settle its feet despite hawkish commentary from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. ECB Lagarde states “Headline inflation has begun to slow down but reiterated that they intend to raise the key rates by 50 basis points (bps) at the upcoming policy meeting. She also cited that the central bank is not seeing a wage-price spiral in the Eurozone.
It is worth noting that the ECB has been hiking interest rates by 50 bps from the past two monetary policy meetings and one more 50 bps rate hike will push rates to 3.5%.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|143.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.98
|Daily SMA50
|141.43
|Daily SMA100
|143.09
|Daily SMA200
|141.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.89
|Previous Daily Low
|143.05
|Previous Weekly High
|143.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.19
|Previous Monthly High
|142.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
