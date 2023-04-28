EUR/JPY roars abive 148.00 as BoJ keeps interest rate policy expansionary as expected

- EUR/JPY has jumped above 148.00 as BoJ has maintained the status quo.
- A continuation of ultra-dovish policy was widely anticipated to keep inflation confidently above 2%.
- Investors are keenly awaiting the release of preliminary Eurozone GDP and German HICP data for further guidance.
The EUR/JPY pair has climbed above the critical resistance of 148.00 as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has kept its interest rate policy unchanged. Maintenance of an expansionary monetary policy was already anticipated by the market participants as the BoJ is dedicated to keeping inflation sustainably above 2%.
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has already announced that the impact of higher import prices has already passed into the economy higher than expected. Domestic demand is struggling to firm its feet despite enormous efforts of accelerating wages. Therefore an expansionary monetary policy was highly required to maintain fuel in inflationary pressures.
On the Eurozone front, investors are keenly awaiting the release of preliminary Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data. European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are confident about economic recovery as headline inflation is quickly softening due to declining energy prices and a shortage of labor due to upbeat demand.
Reuters reported that according to a Gfk Survey German consumer sentiment is set to pick up in May as moderating energy prices and expected wage increases help to dissipate households' initial fears about a loss in purchasing power.
Considering the consensus, preliminary monthly German inflation is seen accelerated by 0.8% vs. the 1.1% pace recorded in the prior month. While Eurozone GDP (Q1) is expected to an expansion by 0.2% against a stagnant performance displayed in the last quarter.
Eurozone’s economic data holds significant importance it will be considered by ECB President Christine Lagarde for the monetary policy decision scheduled for next week.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|147.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.05
|Daily SMA50
|144.37
|Daily SMA100
|142.94
|Daily SMA200
|142.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.99
|Previous Daily Low
|147.14
|Previous Weekly High
|147.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.4
|Previous Monthly High
|145.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
