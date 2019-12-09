EUR/JPY: Risks downside, with eyes on 119.38 uptrend - Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Analyst at Commerzbank, offers her view on trading EUR/JPY in the near-term.
Key Quotes:
“EUR/JPY’s outlook remains negative following its failure at its 5-month downtrend, currently at 120.88. This is reinforced by resistance at 121.45/48 - this is the location of the 200-day ma, the 50% Fibonacci retracement and the late October high.
While capped here, attention remains on the 119.38 uptrend. This should hold the initial test, however longer term the risk has increased for a break lower. Failure here will target the 117.09 October low ahead of the 115.87 September low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
