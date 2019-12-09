EUR/JPY: Risks downside, with eyes on 119.38 uptrend - Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Analyst at Commerzbank, offers her view on trading EUR/JPY in the near-term.

Key Quotes:

“EUR/JPY’s outlook remains negative following its failure at its 5-month downtrend, currently at 120.88. This is reinforced by resistance at 121.45/48 - this is the location of the 200-day ma, the 50% Fibonacci retracement and the late October high.

While capped here, attention remains on the 119.38 uptrend. This should hold the initial test, however longer term the risk has increased for a break lower. Failure here will target the 117.09 October low ahead of the 115.87 September low.”