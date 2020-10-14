EUR/JPY: Risk stays seen lower with support seen at 123.28/24 – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY remains below its 55-day average at 124.79, keeping the immediate risk lower with support seen at 123.28/24, then more importantly at 123.03, the Credit Suisse analyst team informs.
Key quotes
“EUR/JPY remains under pressure after its failure to clear the 55-day average, currently seen at 124.79 and the immediate risk is seen lower within the broader range.”
“Support is seen next at 123.28/24 ahead of the early October spike low at 123.03, which we look to try and hold to define the lower end of a near - term range. A break though would warn of a move back to retest the 122.38 late September low, with key retracement supports seen at 122.27/23 – including the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from the May low – which we continue to look to remain a stronger floor.”
“Above 123.98 is needed to ease the immediate downside bias for a move back to 124.16, then price resistance at 124.47/51. Beyond this latter area is needed to suggest the worst of the downturn has been seen for a retest of the 55-day average at 124.79. A close above here though remains needed to mark a resumption of the broader uptrend back to the 127.08 high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
