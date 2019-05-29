EUR/JPY: Risk aversion dominates near 21-week low, German data in the spotlight

- Trade tensions worsen towards more serious level.
- Data/speech from Germany could entertain momentum traders amid overall focus on the risk sentiment.
The threat of the US-China trade tussle to result in a more serious situation continues to haunt global investors off-late. The EUR/JPY pair, being no exception, seesaws near 122.00, the lowest since January 03 ahead of Europe open on Wednesday.
After the US President Donald Trump’s warning to increase tariffs on China, the dragon nation reverted back with the caution to limit rare earth metal supplies to the US.
Additionally, Chinese media kept turning red over the Trump administration’s behavior and signal that they are strong enough for retaliation.
Amid doubts over the peace between the world’s two largest economies, 10-year treasury yield from the US dropped further beneath October 2017 lows to 2.245%.
Worried investors didn’t praise the US Treasury report that refrained from putting China on currency manipulator list.
Looking forward, speech from German central bank President Jens Weidman and monthly unemployment change data will be in the spotlight for now.
Weidman is less expected to offer any policy guidelines during his "Prometheus and Epimetheus in the Digital Age" speech at the Bundesbank Payments Symposium whereas unemployment change may flash -8K figure for May compared to -12K prior.
Technical Analysis
Should sellers refrain from respecting oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI), 120.60 and 120.00 could entertain bears trying to fill in early May gap of 2017 by targeting 118.00.
Alternatively, 122.50 and 123.10 limits the immediate upside of the quote, a break of which can please buyers with 123.80 and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 124.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls on trade tensions, EU disagreement
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1150, down on the day. US-Sino tensions remain elevated as China hints it may block rare earth exports. EU leaders failed to agree on how to divvy up the top jobs.
GBP/USD pressured amid Brexit, trade tensions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY: Bears regain poise, revisits 2-week lows near 109.15
Risk-off remains at full steam amid falling global yields, US equity futures. Escalating US-China trade tensions, US-Iran rift and global growth fears weigh. Risk trends to dominate amid lack of relevant US macro news.
Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play
With the US Dollar (USD) strength restricting Gold from safe-haven benefits, the bullion is taking the rounds near $1280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction
Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.