EUR/JPY revisits sub-122 region on fresh trade/political tension

- The USTR announced fresh Section 301 investigation on French Digital Services Tax (DST) Bill.
- Rumors of the US preparing an airstrike in Syria also propelled risk-off sentiment.
- ECB’s dovish bias plays its role as well.
With the US Trade Representative (USTR) setting up a Section 301 investigation on to the French DST Bill, coupled with the rumors surrounding the US air strikes over some part of the Iranian targets in Syria, the EUR/JPY pair drops to 121.96 amid Thursday morning in Asia.
France’s 3% tax on total annual revenues of companies providing certain digital services to, or aimed at, French users got an ire from the US President Donald Trump as he ordered the USTR to investigate whether it will hurt the US companies offering such services in France or not.
The US has previously announced Section 301 investigation on Chinese trade practices and European Union subsidies on large commercial aircraft that largely triggered the market risk-off momentum.
Adding to the risk-off momentum was rumors that can increase the US-Iran political tension and the on-going trade tension between the US and China.
The global barometer for risk tone, the US 10-year treasury yield declines to 2.053% by the press time.
Further, dovish comments from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council member Benoit Coeure and chief economist Philip Lane also have the aftershocks present on the regional currency.
While trade/political headlines will keep entertaining the pair traders, German CPI, comments from ECB’s Coeure and ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts could offer an interesting day for trading going forward. Germany’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) may remain unchanged at 0.3% MoM in June while the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices might also hold its previous 1.3% readout.
Technical Analysis
50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 122.35 acts as an immediate upside barrier to cross in order to question the strength of current month high around 123.36. On the flipside, 121.30 and June month low near 120.78 may act as intermediate halts during the south-run toward 120.00 psychological magnet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Probing confluence of resistance at 1.1265
The US Dollar weakness has pushed EUR higher to 1.1265. That level marks the confluence of the 4-H chart 200- & 50-candle MA and also the trendline connecting May 30 & Jun 18 low.
GBP/USD: Buyers await a break of 9-day old resistance-line to target 200-HMA
Even if the Fed Chairman’s Testimony triggered the GBP/USD pair’s upside, the quote still struggles to clear the 9-day long descending trend-line as it trades near 1.2510 during early Thursday.
USD/JPY slides further on rate cut expectations
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.14, printing fresh lows in Asia as the dollar continues to slide. Powell’s testimony weighed on both US yields and the greenback.
Gold: Bulls can look ahead to the 1440 key resistance
Gold prices have found higher grounds following a drop in the Dollar on expectations of the Fed cutting rates. The DXY index was trading 0.4% lower Wednesday at 97.08.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.