EUR/JPY reverses the upside and drops to lows near 117.40

- EUR/JPY fades the move to the 118.00 area, returns to 117.40.
- Declining US yields lift the demand for JPY.
- Markets’ focus shifted to Brexit, trade and Fed’s Powell.
The now buying pressure around the Japanese safe haven has forced EUR/JPY to recede from the proximity of the 118.00 handle to the current 117.40 region.
EUR/JPY focused on trade, Powell’s speech
After two consecutive daily gains, the cross is now reversing the positive streak and is shifting the attention to the lower end of the range in the 117.00 neighbourhood, which it has so far held the downside.
Yields of the key US 10-year note have abruptly abandoned the area of daily highs near 1.60% after news cited the White House could be looking into capping the participation of Chinese stocks in the government fund.
Later in the day, US Producer Prices are due seconded by the speech by Fed’s J.Powell at the NABE Conference in Denver.
Earlier in the day, German Industrial Production expanded more than forecasted, supporting further the upbeat momentum surrounding the shared currency.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is retreating 0.19% at 117.43 and a breach of 117.07 (monthly low Oct.3/7) would expose 116.56 (low Aug.26) and finally 115.86 (2019 low Sep.3). On the other hand, the initial resistance emerges at 118.43 (55-day SMA) seconded by 120.01 (monthly high Sep.13) and then 119.98 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped below 1.10 amid mixed German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, within familiar ranges. German factory orders rose in August but remain in the red on an annual basis. Uncertainty about trade talks looms.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.22 as British sources see Brexit talks collapsing this week, blaming Ireland for refusing to talk. According to 10 Downing Street, Merkel's new position in a call with Johnson has made a deal "impossible."
USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens
The US government will blacklist more Chinese companies from purchasing American goods. Japanese data surprised to the upside, although the economic outlook remains sour. USD/JPY holding above the 106.90 support, short-term neutral.
Gold jumps above $ 1500, risk-off back in vogue
Fresh bids emerged once again around $ 1488 levels, allowing a strong bounce in Gold in a bid to test the $ 1500 mark. Gold bulls fight back control as risk-off seeps back on renewed trade jitters.
Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears
Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and confirms the bullish momentum. Pessimistic headlines appear on Bitcoin serves as a classic contrarian indicator. XRP has a chance to return to its glory days.